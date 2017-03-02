B&O Play's Beolit 17 offers big, beefy sound in a delightfully Danish body

Bang & Olufsen's lifestyle arm B&O Play has announced the Beolit 17, the latest addition to its range of Beolit speakers first launched in 1939, but currently just comprising the Beolit 15.

This new model still looks like a picnic basket, but it will pump out music with more power - 240 Watts - than its slightly smaller sibling. B&O Play says it's been able to fit the Beolit 17 with more power thanks to a complete redesign, which has got rid of the cable compartment found on the Beolit 15. B&O Play also promises up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

In true Danish and B&O Play fashion, the Beolit 17 is a bit of a looker. You get lashings of brushed aluminium, a real leather handle and a non-slip and scratch resistant tray on top for placing your smartphone on.

Besides its more-than-likely great sound quality, the Beolit 17 has a new one-touch connect button on the top side, which can be configured to access one of four functions using the companion Beoplay App.

The functions include Alarm, which will wake you with either of two B&O Play preset tunes or the last song you streamed from your smartphone. The Connect function will immediately play the last song you streamed to the speaker from Spotify, Remote will play or pause the music, or a double tap will skip to the next track.

Finally ToneTouch, which will adjust the Beolit 17's sound settings to your ToneTouch preset. ToneTouch is a function within the companion app that lets you manually adjust the speaker's sound signature to your personal tastes.

The B&O Play Beolit 17 is available now in natural and stone grey finishes for £449 or $499.