New Bang & Olufsen Cool Modern Collection is bold as brass, see the stunning new look here

Bang & Olufsen has announced a new design theme for its entire high-end range of products, based on the Art Deco movement of the 1920s.

Its Cool Modern Collection adds a touch of brass-toned class to its range, with speakers, its latest TV and music systems all benefiting from a new colour scheme.

All of the products look similar to before, but now come with brass-coloured aluminium styling and, in some cases, darker textile colours.

The collection embraces the BeoVision 14 television, the BeoSound 35 wireless music system, BeoLab 18 speakers, and the BeoSound 1 and 2 wireless speaker systems. The latter two will be available from March 2017.

In addition, you can get Cool Modern Collection versions of the BeoLab 5, BeoLab 17, Beolab 19 and BeoLab 90 speakers. A brass-toned model of the BeoRemote One Bluetooth is available too.

You should check your local Bang & Olufsen retailer for prices and more information, although we've been informed that they will cost the same as the standard models. All of the collection (save for the BeoSound 1 and 2 systems) are on sale now.

Bang & Olufsen says that the collection will remain an option for all products permanently.

You can see all of the different products in their new design theme by flicking through our gallery above.