B&O Play A2 Active is the A2 on steroids

B&O Play has just unveiled the BeoPlay A2 Active wireless speaker, a new, more rugged version of the premium A2. The new model has undergone more cosmetic changes than anything else but can now defend against dust, as well as the occasional splash of water.

The leather carry straps have been thrown out in favour of new NATO-inspired designs from the watches soldiers wore during World War Two. You get two straps included with the speaker, and their colour depends on which speaker finish you go for. The A2 Active is available in 'natural' and 'stone grey' finishes, the former coming with natural and royal blue straps, while the stone grey finish gets stone grey and sand stone straps instead.

If you'd rather have a leather strap, you can buy one from B&O Play for £29.

Also thrown out is the DC power input from the A2 and in its place is a USB-C port which allows the A2 Active to be charged much faster than before and it retains the 24 hour battery life of its non-Active sibling.

The A2 Active is compatible with B&O Play's Beoplay app for iOS and Android and Apple Watch, which lets you adjust the sound settings of the speaker to your desired tastes, the speaker will then store the settings until you want to change them again.

Elsewhere it's business as usual, 360 degree sound, up to eight Bluetooth devices connected at one time, and stereo pairing with another A2 Active. Unfortunately you can't connect an A2 Active to a standard A2 to create a stereo pair.

The B&O Play Beoplay A2 Active is available now for £299, the same price as the A2.