B&O adds multi-room support to its Google Cast speakers

High-end speaker manufacturer Bang & olufsen added Google Cast support to its networked speakers earlier this year in June. Now the company has confirmed owners will be able to set up multi-room music systems using the streaming technology.

Until now, you were only able to stream, or ‘cast’, audio to individual speakers. Following the update, you'll be able to stream the same song across multiple speakers around your home and control individual volume levels.

Google Cast doesn’t send audio from your phone or tablet to the speakers in the same way as Bluetooth, instead, it tells the speakers which songs you want to listen to and the speakers then connect to the Internet to stream them from the cloud.

Supported services include Google Play Music, Spotify, Tidal and Deezer.

B&O has been expanding its range of networked speakers recently and unveiled two new models at IFA 2016 in the form of the BeoSound 1 and BeoSound 2. These two, along with the BeoSound 35 music system, BeoPlay A6 and BeoPlay A9 are all multi-room compatible.

The latter two speakers already have the function but the others will receive it at a later date via a software update.

You'll still be able to stream audio to networked B&O speakers via Apple AirPlay, DLNA for streaming songs on a local network, Bluetooth and the company's own BeoLink Multiroom platform.