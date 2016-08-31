B&O BeoSound 1 and 2 speakers look to Daleks for inspiration

Bang & Olufsen has announced two new speaker systems at at the IFA trade show in Berlin, Germany this week, bringing with them a striking cone design for those wanting something more than just a box.

The aluminium cone design means that the two speakers - small and large - can deliver a 360-degree sound experience no matter where the speakers are placed in your room.

Perhaps inspired by the Daleks from Dr Who, they won't drive themselves around your home, by you can place them wherever you want your music; on the shelf, casually on the floor, by the coffee table or even outdoors.

The conic bodies hover slightly above the ground, letting the thumps of the bass units out beneath and feature a slight opening at the top for acoustical reasons says B&O.

BeoSound 1 is a portable lightweight wireless speaker with a battery-driven option crafted for mobility. It has a small groove under the top to ensure a better grip when it’s lifted up and moved around.

BeoSound 2 is its slightly bigger and more powerful sibling. It needs a permanent power connection to produce its vigorous output of excellent sound with great clarity and distinction

Of course, these speakers also offer a plethora of connectivity options such as Google Cast, AirPlay, DNLA and Bluetooth. The two speakers also provide access to TuneIn Internet radio stations as well as Spotify and Deezer music services to allow streaming of music without using a smartphone or tablet.

And yes, it will work with the company's BeoLink Multiroom system so you can connect them to your multiroom set-up in you already have it.

The BeoSound 1 is available in Bang & Olufsen stores now at a recommended retail price of £995, while the BeoSound 2 is available from the end of October and will cost slightly more at £1350.