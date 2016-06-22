Bang & Olufsen embraces Google Cast, you can now Cast music to your B&O systems

Over the years, high-end audio brand Bang & Olufsen has been making strides to standardise its systems, with many of them now able to stream music through Apple Airplay, DLNA, Bluetooth and its own Beolink Multiroom technology.

Now you can add Google Cast to the list. The Danish company has partnered with Google to add support for its wireless streaming technology to the BeoSound 35 soundbar and BeoSound Essence one-touch music controller.

Google Cast offers the ability to stream tracks through allied music services, such as Spotify, Deezer and TuneIn, by just tapping the dedicated icon from within their mobile apps. It works on Android, naturally, but also iPhone and iPad.

READ: Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 35 preview: Pentagonal powerhouse

Google Cast is different from many other streaming features because it streams the audio (or video, for supported devices and TVs) directly, rather than through your phone or tablet. That way you can continue to use your mobile device independently while music still plays.

While the BeoSound 35 has built-in wireless connectivity, the BeoSound Essence turns all audio devices into Wi-Fi music players. It comprises a wall-mounted controller and separate hub that you can use to feed non-wireless audio kit.

READ: Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Essence: Hands-on with the one-touch, wall-mounted control music system

It means that you can stream music tracks through Google Cast and the other streaming technologies available to any speaker system, no matter how old.

Google Cast will arrive as part of a software upgrade for your systems later this month.