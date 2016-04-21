B&O Beoplay A1 Bluetooth stylish speaker lasts a whopping 24-hours

B&O Play has gone back to the drawing board to create a small speaker that's portable but doesn't compromise on sound or power, the result is the Beoplay A1.

The Beoplay A1 is co-created by designer Cecille Manz meaning it's not only functional but attractive and stylish too. Its creators say the compact speaker is able to produce the usual quality signature sound you'd expect from B&O despite being in such a small form.

One of the crucial selling points for any Bluetooth speaker is battery life. This little fella has a 2200mAh battery couple with smart algorithms that are able to keep churning out tunes for a hefty 24-hours, says B&O. All that and it also has a microphone built in so it can be used as a speakerphone with a connected smartphone too.

The A1 weighs in at 600g and sports a 133mm by 48mm aluminium body. Inside are custom woofers including an aluminium cone mid woofer, silk dome three quarter inch tweeter and bass to as low as 40hz, plus a DSP algorithm that offers 360-degree sound.

There is also a button on the speaker's side that allows for quick connection to the last device it was hooked up to. This button will have more uses in future when software updates roll out, says B&O.

The B&O Play Beoplay A1 is available in "moss green" and "natural" colours for £199 now.

