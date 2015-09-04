  1. Home
B&O's latest wireless speaker is the curvy BeoPlay A6, and it costs £799

Bang & Olufsen has yet another fancy, wireless speaker to sell you.

It's called BeoPlay A6, and it's really cool looking. It's also really expensive. The speaker, which has a curved shape, was designed in collaboration with Danish studio Kvadrat, a manufacturer of wool-blend fabrics. The speaker has a fabric cover that you can swap out for different colours, including light gray, dark gray, dark rose, and dusty blue.

Underneath that cover you'll find two 60 watt 5.5-inch woofers, two 30 watt 0.75-inch tweeters, and one 60 watt 1.5-inch speaker. So, you should have no problem connecting your devices to the A6 over Bluetooth in order to get chest-thumping sound. In fact, the speaker's swooping shape apparently allows it to fill a room with fuller sound.

The A6 is AirPlay and DLNA ready as well. If you don't have your mobile device handy, you can also control music directly on the BeoPlay A6 by tapping or swiping the touch interface on top of the speaker. To turn the volume up and down, swipe right and left, respectively, and to mute it, you simply hold down on the middle.

Quick taps will also let you skip tracks. Apart from that, B&O said the A6 has "integrated access" to streaming services, such as Spotify, Deezer, and TuneIn radio. If any of this interests you, the A6 will be available from BeoPlay.com, Bang & Olfusen stores, and select department stores starting 19 October.

The only downside is that price tag: £799. Oye.

