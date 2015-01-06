Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Moment wireless music system is fronted by touch-sensitive wood interface

Bang & Olufsen, the high-end audio manufacturer, isn't a company to do things by half measures. Using the Consumer Electronics Show 2015 as its platform, the Danish company has unveiled its latest wireless music system: the BeoSound Moment.

Described as an "intelligent and playful music system" to "match your mood", the system is fronted by the world's first touch-sensitive wood interface. Yep, it's made of oak, which will see your favourite tunes sing with just one touch of the wooden wheel.

The swanky controller also comes complete with a full touchscreen panel mounted in aluminium on the flipside so you can delve into your music collection. Whether it's a network stored music library, tunes via your smart devices, or over the air from a streaming service, the BeoSound Moment caters for all, providing a single point of entry to the world of music.

If, that is, you have a spare £1,795. Like we say, B&O doesn't do things by half measures. But a 12 month Deezer subscription is included with the purchase, so you won't be short of music that's for sure.

The BeoSound Moment also introduces PatternPlay, a feature that adapts to your listening patterns and suggests music or radio to fit with the relevant day of the week and time of day. It's always listening to you, learning your taste in music and evolving over time to cater for your personal preferences.

If you don't like the suggestions then why not try the new MoodWheel feature, a colour wheel where you tap a representative "mood colour" and the Moment will find a matching soundtrack to suit. The closer to the centre of the wheel, the more familiar the music; the further to the edge the more adventurous.

B&O BeoSound Moment will be available exclusively at Bang & Olufsen stores from 30 January.