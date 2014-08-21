  Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay S8 is a wireless music streaming system and soundbar replacement

Bang & Olufsen, purveyor of premium home entertainment kit, has announced a gorgeous new 2.1 speaker system called BeoPlay S8.

The B&O BeoPlay S8 is clearly aimed at those that like minimalism but also want high quality sound. Primarily this made for music streaming with connectivity for Apple's AirPort Express, Sonos Connect or anything else you can think of. But it is also possible to connect it to a Bang & Olufsen TV to enhance the audio with greater bass and full range speakers for more surrounding sound.

The speakers are made from a single piece of pearl-blasted aluminium for the best acoustics and a clean design. The satellite speakers can be wall or stand mounted, with both options included in the box, while the subwoofer can sit on the floor looking sleek.

The 8-inch class D subwoofer delivers a range of 20-150Hz with 280W of power for plenty of punchy bass. Complimenting that are the two satellite speakers which, despite being just 2.5-inches, offer full range sound and 140W from the class D amp found in the sub.

The BeoPlay S8 can also double up as a soundbar equivalent as it connects to "any Bang & Olufsen TV".

The B&O BeoPlay S8, from award-winning designer Torsten Valeur, is available now for £999.

READ: Bang & Olufsen BeoLab 17, 18 and 19 pictures and hands-on