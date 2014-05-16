Bang & Olufsen expands wireless speaker range with floorstanding BeoLab 20

Bang & Olufsen has followed its launch of the BeoVision Avant 4K UHD TV with a wireless floorstanding speaker to match.

The BeoLab 20 speaker features the same B&O Immaculate Wireless Sound technology as other speakers in the company's range, as well as the new TV, so can be linked to any of them and used as stereo or in a surround sound set-up.

Each speaker contains a 10-inch dual-coil bass unit in a separate 18-litre sealed box with two 160-watt class D amplifiers. There is also a 5-inch unit for midrange and a three-quarter-inch tweeter, each with their own dedicated 160-watt class-D amps.

Bang & Olufsen's proprietary Adapative Bass Linearisation technology is employed, to provide rounded bass response even from a small space. And a new digital sound engine has been developed to provide more processing power than any other speaker from the company for its size.

"We’ve done a lot of fine-tuning on our digital sound processor to eradicate resonances, measure magnet temperatures extremely precisely, and tune three outstanding drivers to reproduce sound as naturally as possible," said Michael Langager, vice president of B&O core business.

"Combined with the active speaker’s huge power reserves, BeoLab 20 delivers exquisite results in the midrange, and also tight, controlled bass with an incredibly strong punch. You will not need a separate subwoofer with these speakers."

The Bang & Olufsen BeoLab 20 speaker costs £3,748 - or £7,495 for a pair - and is available now from B&O stores worldwide.