Apple launches iPod Hi-Fi speaker system

Apple seeing third-party manufacturers make huge sales from speakers systems for the iPod has waded in with its own version.

“Apple is reinventing the home stereo with the new iPod Hi-Fi, the first iPod accessory that adds true high-fidelity sound quality to the iPod”, said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. “iPod Hi-Fi's unrivaled acoustic performance and stunning design is at home in any room in the house.”

Powered from a wall socket or by six D-cell batteries the iPod Hi-Fi is controlled by the Apple Remote.

Like other speaker systems before it new system will charge your iPod while docked.

iPod Hi-Fi includes a dual-purpose 3.5-mm auxiliary input that accepts either analog or digital signals for connection to a wide range of audio sources.

Apple today also announced new luxurious leather cases designed specifically for the fifth generation iPod and iPod nano models. The Leather Case for iPod is made with fine, hand-crafted Italian leather and features a soft and durable interior lining for a secure fit, making it the perfect carrying case for iPod or iPod nano.

iPod Hi-Fi includes the Apple Remote, an AC power cord and 10 Universal Dock adapters, and is available for £249.

The Leather Case for iPod is available in 30GB and 60GB models as well as an iPod nano model, each for £69.