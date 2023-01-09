The big HomePod may be back soon but there's bad news for Apple TV

(Pocket-lint) - Fans of the original, bigger HomePod might have a new speaker to look forward to but there reportedly won't be an upgraded Apple TV this year.

When Apple first launched the HomePod there was only one model, following that up with the smaller HomePod mini. But after killing off the original model buyers have long wished Apple would bring it back. Now, it looks like that's happening according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Writing via the Power On newsletter, Gurman says that "the return of the larger HomePod size is still set for this year" before tempering expectations. "I wouldn’t expect anything revolutionary about it," he says, adding that it will likely arrive with a new, lower price than the old one.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

In terms of changes though, Gurman says that a new touch control panel will replace the existing one at on the speaker's top, while an updated chip will hopefully ensure that the new HomePod will be faster to respond to queries and commands.

With a new HomePod reportedly on the horizon, the news isn't so good for fans of the Apple TV. Gurman says that there are "no plans for a new Apple TV to launch in 2023." Apple refreshed the current Apple TV 4K in late 2022, however.

The news comes as Apple reportedly continues to focus its hardware and software teams on getting its rumoured AR/VR headset out the door, with the Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods expected to receive minimal updates in 2023 - if they receive any update at all.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.