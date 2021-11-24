Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

How to connect Apple HomePod mini speakers to Apple TV

(Pocket-lint) - Apple might have discontinued the larger HomePod but the HomePod mini has all the same old tricks, as well as a few new ones, including the ability to connect to the Apple TV 4K and be used as speakers in place of your TV speakers or a soundbar.

Once connected, the HomePod mini - or minis - won't just play the sound from your Apple TV 4K, but you'll also be able to control your Apple TV and your TV with Siri voice commands too, like turning your TV on using your voice for example. Handy.

Here's how to connect your Apple HomePod mini speakers to your Apple TV 4K and what you need to know.

How to connect your HomePod mini to your Apple TV

There are a couple of different ways to connect your HomePod mini to your Apple TV. You can either do it through the Apple TV itself, or through the Home app on your iPhone or iPad.

Whichever way you choose, once connected, all sound coming through your Apple TV will be routed through your HomePod mini. That includes the navigation clicks.

Using your Apple TV

To connect your HomePod mini to your Apple TV to use it as a speaker, you'll first need to head to Settings on your Apple TV menu. 

You'll then need to select Video and Audio and then Default Audio Output. Your HomePod mini should appear on the list, allowing you to select it.

Using your iPhone or iPad

If you want to connect your HomePod mini to your Apple TV using your iPhone or iPad, you'll first need to open the Home app. You'll then need to make sure your HomePod mini and your Apple TV are linked to the same room.

In the Home app, touch and hold the Apple TV tile > Scroll down to the Settings cog in the bottom right corner > Tap on Default Audio Option > Select the room with your HomePod mini in it.

How to connect more than one HomePod mini speaker

If you're lucky enough to have more than one HomePod mini speaker or HomePod speaker, you can stereo pair them - read our separate feature on how to do that. This will offer a more immersive sound stage overall, delivering left and right channels.

You can stereo pair two HomePod mini speakers, or two HomePod speakers and use them as the sound output for your Apple TV, but you can't stereo pair a HomePod mini with a HomePod. 

It's recommended that you place the HomePod mini speakers either side of the TV if you have created a stereo pair and they should be around 1.2-metres apart. If you're using just one HomePod mini speaker, it should be in the centre of your TV and within 250mm to a wall.

What else do you need to know?

Your iPhone or iPad and your Apple TV 4K need to be respectively running iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2 and tvOS 14.2 or later. You'll also need to make sure all devices are on the same Wi-Fi network. 

It's worth noting that while the larger and discontinued HomePod supports home theatre surround sound, the HomePod mini doesn't so you won't get Dolby Atmos 5.1 or 7.1 through the HomePod mini. 

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 24 November 2021.
