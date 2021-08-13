(Pocket-lint) - Apple's own smart speakers, the nifty HomePod Mini and increasingly forgotten HomePod, are getting the features that have been flooding in for its AirPods in recent months, namely Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio support.

The latest betas for iOS 15 and HomePod software have added toggles for the speakers to enable and disable the features, demonstrating that they're clearly in the pipeline for a wider release.

For now, though, the toggles aren't even appearing for 100 percent of users who are on both the beta slices, so it's not exactly about to roll out to everyone.

This isn't coming out of the blue, though. Apple did tell us that it would be bringing lossless audio to the speakers down the line, as you'd hope given their extremely impressive audio performance. What we didn't have was a timeline, and to be fair we still don't.

Still, the fact that the toggles are appearing as part of the iOS 15 beta makes it look entirely possible that the full release of the OS will be the point at which the features become accessible to everyone with a HomePod of either variety.