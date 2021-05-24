(Pocket-lint) - When Apple announced Lossless Audio was coming to Apple Music in June, there was some confusion over what devices would support it - especially when it came to first-party hardware.

It then transpired that Apple's own HomePod and the HomePod mini were not among the supported list. They will support Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos, which is also being added in June, but not Lossless Audio through streaming or wired connection.

Thankfully, that will change after the launch of the service. Both smart speakers will be updated to add support.

"HomePod and HomePod mini currently use AAC to ensure excellent audio quality. Support for lossless is coming in a future software update," said the company on a dedicated Apple Music Lossless Audio FAQ.

We presume that means the devices will gain ALAC support - Apple's lossless audio filetype.

Unfortunately, owners of Apple's AirPod Max headphones won't be so lucky. It has been confirmed that, even when connected to an iPhone using Apple's own Lightning to 3.5mm adapter, the premium headphones will not be able to play truly lossless formats.

The adapter will carry a lossless signal - up to 24-bit 48kHz - but the headphones cannot. You will need other wired, audiophile-standard headphones to truly appreciate the improved quality on Apple Music.

