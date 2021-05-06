Deezer comes to Apple HomePod and HomePod mini

(Pocket-lint) - Deezer is now available as a native service through Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini speakers. That includes full Siri support for playback of music.

The streaming platform has become one of few third-party services available on the HomePod itself - most others need to be streamed from an iOS device via AirPlay.

It will work for all paying subscribers - those on Deezer Premium, HiFi, student or family plans. You just need to also have iOS 14.3 or above installed.

HomePod owners can then set Deezer as their default music service, so when asking Siri to play a track, it'll play automatically play from Deezer rather than Apple Music.

Alternatively, if you don't want to set it as the default, you can use phrases like "Hey Siri, play Bad Bunny on Deezer".

Both Apple speakers will also play high fidelity audio for those with a Deezer HiFi plan.

"Our listeners don’t have to compromise on audio quality thanks to HomePod. HiFi users can still enjoy all of their favorite tunes in true lossless audio. But, don’t worry, even if you don’t have HiFi, Deezer on Apple HomePod is the perfect at home companion when you need to multitask or want to give your eyes and fingers a break,” said Deezer's director of partnership, Nicolas Pinoteau.

Deezer on HomePod and HomePod mini is now available in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Spain.

The original HomePod has been discontinued, but there are still many owners that will appreciate the move.

Writing by Rik Henderson.