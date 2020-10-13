Here's the Apple HomePod mini set to debut at today's Apple Event

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's Hi Speed event is set to reveal the iPhone 12 which has leaked, but we're also expecting an update to the HomePod range.

The HomePod mini has been long rumoured and it seems will see the light of day after a huge leak from Evan Blass ahead of the event.

The design looks somewhat similar to Amazon's new Echo and Echo Dot lineup as well as Samsung's never-launched Galaxy Home mini - with the proviso that it's quite a challenge to make a fabric covered ball-speaker look unique.

The device has been leaked in the traditional HomePod colours of white and charcoal. It'll probably challenge the new Nest Audio and main Echo device around the $100/£100 mark.

The speaker retains the famous 'Siri disc' look at the top from the larger HomePod which will also possibly be updated internally - it's three years since it was announced but release didn't take place until early in 2018.

Apple recently said (at its developer conference in June) that it would be opening up the HomePod to rival music services such as Spotify, presumably in a move to head off competition concerns.

