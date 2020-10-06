Apple stops selling other rival audio gear ahead of HomePod, AirPods Studio launches

(Pocket-lint) - Apple is reported to have pulled rival audio products from its stores ahead of new launches from the company.

We've long-expected a new HomePod 2 - or a smaller version of the existing HomePod - as well as some Apple-branded over-ear headphones to sit alongside Apple's Beats headphones and Pill+ speaker. These over-ear headphones are reportedly called AirPods Studio.

We are expecting both of these audio products to appear alongside the iPhone 12 at an event next week. There should also be the launch of the Apple AirTags, trackers you can place in a device like a bag or a wallet.

However, it's a little surprising that Apple is reducing the options available to customers within Apple Stores, even if it has form for this - not stocking rival wearables when it launched the Apple Watch, for example.

Apple has long sold good quality speakers from Sonos, Bose and Ultimate Ears among other brands. Now it appears that relationship is over both instore and online. Sales in Sonos dropped significantly, but Apple was only selling one of its speakers now anyway, having dropped most of them previously.

The move was spotted by Bloomberg who says that Apple retail employees have been asked to remove stock of relevant products in recent days. The Apple website has also stopped stocking these products, too.

Writing by Dan Grabham.