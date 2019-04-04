  1. Home
Apple HomePod price slashed: Here are the best HomePod deals

- Now down to $299 in the US and £279 in the UK

Apple has dropped the price of its HomePod smart speaker in the US and UK. You can see our best HomePod prices in the table below - updated live. 

In the US the device is down to $299 from $349 at the US Apple Store, while it's down to £279 from £319 in the UK. It's around a 15 percent drop. 

The HomePod's sound was well-received when it debuted in early 2018 - it's a formidable device for a living room or study - but its Siri integration is patchy while there are several key missing features like Bluetooth support.

Apple has, however, released several updates for the device. It introduced stereo-pairing and multiroom support in the AirPlay 2 update while phone calls and multiple timers have also been introduced along the way.  

As we've said before on this site, while the HomePod might not have been a runaway success it still appears to have sold well. Late last year, it was estimated that HomePod had a six percent slice of the smart speaker market and had sold well over a million units in the months after launch. 

We've outlined what we want to see from the next-gen HomePod here - Apple HomePod 2: What we want to see in Apple's second-gen smart speaker

Apple HomePod deals
$399
$279.99
$399
$299
$399
$349
$399
$349
Pocket-lint may get a commission from these offers.
