Apple HomePod price slashed: Here are the best HomePod deals

Apple has dropped the price of its HomePod smart speaker in the US and UK. You can see our best HomePod prices in the table below - updated live.

In the US the device is down to $299 from $349 at the US Apple Store, while it's down to £279 from £319 in the UK. It's around a 15 percent drop.

The HomePod's sound was well-received when it debuted in early 2018 - it's a formidable device for a living room or study - but its Siri integration is patchy while there are several key missing features like Bluetooth support.

Apple has, however, released several updates for the device. It introduced stereo-pairing and multiroom support in the AirPlay 2 update while phone calls and multiple timers have also been introduced along the way.

As we've said before on this site, while the HomePod might not have been a runaway success it still appears to have sold well. Late last year, it was estimated that HomePod had a six percent slice of the smart speaker market and had sold well over a million units in the months after launch.

