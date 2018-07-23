Apple HomePods will soon be able to call you (maybe)

It looks like Apple's HomePod will soon be able to make and answer phone calls as well as enable you to retrieve your voicemails.

The enhancement has been seeded to some HomePod testers internally at Apple. There's also reported to be a few other features, such as the ability to have multiple timers (a feature covered off so well by Amazon's Alexa) and ask Siri to find your iPhone, AirPods or other Apple devices.

If you're saying to yourself "I'm sure HomePod can be used for calls already" then you are half right - currently, you have to start a call on your phone before switching it to the HomePod. And you can't answer calls on the HomePod currently but, again, you can switch the call across.

Now, because these are only test features they may not arrive with the next version of the HomePod software - indeed, they may not be with us until next year. But if we were to place a bet on it, we think these features will be with us in the autumn alongside iOS 12, watchOS 5, tvOS 12 and macOS Mojave.

The reception to the HomePod has been somewhat mixed. Our HomePod review praised the audio quality but had significant reservations over Siri's abilities in a smart speaker.

In truth, we've been spoiled with the flexibility of Alexa and the Google Assistant and Siri needs to catch up. That will happen; Siri is no Cortana.

