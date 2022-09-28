(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced its 360-degree Echo Studio smart speaker is getting an audio boost – and current Echo Studio owners will benefit too.

New spatial audio processing technology will enhance the current stereo performance, bringing music and film soundtracks closer to the listener with improved clarity, presence and width. It aims to deliver the performance of a true hi-fi stereo system, with a more true-to-life and better defined soundstage, placing vocals to the centre and instruments either side.

Elsewhere the enhanced frequency range extension focuses on improving sound quality, with improved mid-range clarity and deeper bass.

Of course, these improvements are in addition to Echo Studio's existing support for both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio, delivering 360-degree sound and working with compatible spatial audio soundtracks.

New Studio buyers will be able to choose a new colour option - a white hue called Glacier White - but Amazon will be rolling out this audio update to existing Studio owners too later in the year.

The new Echo Studio in Glacier White is available for pre-order now for £189.99/$199.99, and will ship later this month. The charcoal version remains available now, with the update rolling out at the same time.

Writing by Verity Burns.