(Pocket-lint) - A number of updates have been rolled out to Amazon's Alexa compatible devices. One of the most exciting features is that it now lets you move music between your devices using your voice.

You can now say "Alexa, pause" to a device that's playing music, and then "Alexa, resume music here" in a different room to move the tunes to a different Echo device.

The feature also works with Echo Auto, if you want to take the vibe on the road, and the Echo Buds, if you're heading out for a run.

The rollout included some features for NFL fans too. You can now ask Alexa to play the Two-Minute Drill, which is an NFL pregame show with experts analysing upcoming games. Amazon is releasing new episodes two days in advance of the games.

Fire TV users now have access to TikTok and can say "Alexa, play TikTok" to open the app. TikTok support is currently limited to Alexa users in the US and Canada.

US users of the Alexa app will now find a new section called Automotive Hub. This details the key features available to Alexa-enabled cars, as well as offering a driver-friendly interface for those using a phone holder, as opposed to embedded Alexa.

These new features are relatively minor upgrades to Alexa's functionality, but combined they continue to make the digital assistant more and more useful.

