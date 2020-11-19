(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday isn't for another week, but Amazon has already started slashing prices for the seasonal event. That's seen a big discount on its very latest Amazon Echo, the 4th-gen model shaped like a ball.

The discount sees the price of the Echo dropped to £59.99 - a saving of £30! The best thing is that you can add a Hue smart lightbulb for free - just click the option on Amazon.

The new Amazon Echo boosts the speakers, shifting from the 360-degree audio approach of the previous model, to a system that offers two tweeters, meaning you can get stereo separation from one speaker, so it sounds better

The new design gives a fresh new look to the Echo, while there's boosted tech inside to make this speaker better as a smart home hub.

It still has all the connected Skills of Alexa, able to control devices, play your music and answer questions - and it's now available at a cheaper price.

Amazon has also discounted the new Echo Dot too, meaning you can get a smaller Echo for a cheaper price as well.

Writing by Chris Hall.