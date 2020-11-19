  1. Home
  Speakers
  Speaker news
  Amazon speaker news

New Amazon Echo (the ball shaped one) gets massive discount ahead of Black Friday

New Amazon Echo (the ball shaped one) gets massive discount ahead of Black Friday
(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday isn't for another week, but Amazon has already started slashing prices for the seasonal event. That's seen a big discount on its very latest Amazon Echo, the 4th-gen model shaped like a ball.

The discount sees the price of the Echo dropped to £59.99 - a saving of £30! The best thing is that you can add a Hue smart lightbulb for free - just click the option on Amazon.

The new Amazon Echo boosts the speakers, shifting from the 360-degree audio approach of the previous model, to a system that offers two tweeters, meaning you can get stereo separation from one speaker, so it sounds better

The new design gives a fresh new look to the Echo, while there's boosted tech inside to make this speaker better as a smart home hub.

It still has all the connected Skills of Alexa, able to control devices, play your music and answer questions - and it's now available at a cheaper price.

Amazon has also discounted the new Echo Dot too, meaning you can get a smaller Echo for a cheaper price as well.

Writing by Chris Hall.