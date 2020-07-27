Super Amazon Echo Studio gets £40 off in the UK, $30 in the US

Amazon's awesome-sounding Echo Studio has a big price reduction, making it even more of a steal for the money.

This deal is the first time we've had a reduction on the Alexa-powered Echo Studio, which was launched last November. Normally we'd say the move could be an indication that the Echo Studio isn't selling well, but Amazon regularly discounts its devices so it's a bit of a leap to say that.

Although only available in a charcoal hue, Echo Studio is a powerful unit - it has five built-in directional speakers and 330W of power, comprised of three 2-inch mid-range speakers, one 1-inch tweeter, a built-in 5.25-inch bass driver and a bass port to maximise airflow and bass output.

There's also a 24-bit DAC and it supports Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio. You can also connect up 4K-capable Fire TV devices for Atmos, Dolby Audio 5.1, and stereo audio support.

Apple's better-looking HomePod has recently also been reduced to under $200/£300 which could also have prompted the move by Amazon to discount the Echo Studio.

Writing by Dan Grabham.