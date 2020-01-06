Royole reveals crazy Mirage smart speaker with wraparound OLED display and Alexa

Flexible display specialist Royole has revealed a crazy Amazon Alexa-powred smart speaker here at CES 2020 - it has an 8-inch AMOLED display wrapped around the outside for watching video content without a second screen.

It'll cost $899/£799 when it goes on sale in the coming months.

At Royole's press conference we saw the gloss black device in action - although with one single simple video on a loop - and it certainly stands out from the crowd with a unique design. Size-wise it's similar to the original Amazon Echo smart speaker.

In practice we expect the cylindrical device to work a little like an Amazon Echo Show - although it's unclear if it will have the same operating system that the Echo Show devices do.

There's a 5MP camera for video calling with physical mute switch (like Amazon's own Echo Show 5 and 8 devices) while there are two far-field microphones housed on the outside.

Royole also showed off the new $129/£129 RoWrite 2 smart notebook as well as a prototype demonstration of Royole's RoTree paper-thin flexible display tech. The company says it is working with "hundreds" of other companies that are keen to use its flexible display technology in their own devices.