Amazon Music's Song ID feature launches in UK, allowing Alexa to tell you what song is about to play

Amazon has announced its Song ID feature - an opt-in service that sees Alexa announce the title and artist before a song plays through Amazon Music - is now available in the UK.

Song ID launched in the US earlier this year, designed to help users discover music when listening to stations, playlists, charts and new song releases on a smart speaker, like Amazon Echo.

Currently, the feature is only available when listening to music on the Amazon Music streaming service through an Amazon Echo device, but it's very easy to turn on or off.

To turn Song ID on, users with an Echo device will just need to say: "Alexa, turn on Song ID" and Alexa will then reveal the title and artist name before each subsequent song that plays. It's basically your own personal DJ.

To turn Song ID off, users will need to say: "Alexa, turn off Song ID". Nice and simple.

Amazon hasn't revealed when, or if, the Song ID feature will arrive in other countries, but if you're in the US or UK, you have an Amazon Echo device and you use Amazon Music, you can read our Alexa Song ID feature to find out everything you need to know.

