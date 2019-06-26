Amazon always has deals on its own stuff, but this latest bargain is hard to ignore.

Starting now, Prime members can save $30 on a year-long membership to Amazon's audiobook platform, Audible. Amazon will also throw in its most popular Echo speaker, the Echo Dot (third-generation), for just $1 extra. Go here to grab this Audible and Echo Dot deal on Amazon US.

Let's do the math to see how good of a deal this is: One year of Audible service usually costs $150, and the Echo Dot usually costs $50. So, you're saving $79. Also, don't forget a one-year subscription to Audible is cheaper than paying month to month, which would total $180 in the end. In that case, you're potentially saving closer to $110. Yeah. Amazing, right?

Plus, once you subscribe to Audible, you’ll get two Audible Original titles each month, as well as one credit to redeem on an audiobook. If you get busy and don't end up using your audiobook credit one month, it'll roll over for up to a year. Although you don't need Prime to use Audible, you do need it to get this deal, so be sure to join or sign up for the free trial.

With Prime Day coming next month, you should at least do the free trial to get access to Amazon's blowout sale. It's required to for any and all of the deals, and if you end up canceling before the trials end, you won't have to pay.