  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news
    4. >
  4. Amazon speaker news

Audible's annual US membership is $30 off and comes with an Echo Dot for $1

|
Unsplash Audible's annual US membership is $30 off and comes with an Echo Dot for $1
Best Alexa speakers 2019: Top Amazon Echo alternatives
Best Alexa speakers 2019: Top Amazon Echo alternatives

- Only available to new Audible users

Amazon always has deals on its own stuff, but this latest bargain is hard to ignore.

Starting now, Prime members can save $30 on a year-long membership to Amazon's audiobook platform, Audible. Amazon will also throw in its most popular Echo speaker, the Echo Dot (third-generation), for just $1 extra. Go here to grab this Audible and Echo Dot deal on Amazon US.

Let's do the math to see how good of a deal this is: One year of Audible service usually costs $150, and the Echo Dot usually costs $50. So, you're saving $79. Also, don't forget a one-year subscription to Audible is cheaper than paying month to month, which would total $180 in the end. In that case, you're potentially saving closer to $110. Yeah. Amazing, right?

Amazon image 2

Plus, once you subscribe to Audible, you’ll get two Audible Original titles each month, as well as one credit to redeem on an audiobook. If you get busy and don't end up using your audiobook credit one month, it'll roll over for up to a year. Although you don't need Prime to use Audible, you do need it to get this deal, so be sure to join or sign up for the free trial.

With Prime Day coming next month, you should at least do the free trial to get access to Amazon's blowout sale. It's required to for any and all of the deals, and if you end up canceling before the trials end, you won't have to pay.

PopularIn Speakers
Vizio launches in the UK with a more affordable Dolby Atmos soundbar
Naim Mu-so 2 review: Sensational sonic sequel
Audible's annual US membership is $30 off and comes with an Echo Dot for $1
How to set-up Alexa on your Sonos system
The best Amazon US Prime Day deals 2019: Phones, laptops, smart home devices, and more
How to tune your Sonos speakers with Trueplay for better sound quality