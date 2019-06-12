Amazon is launching a new model of its Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker. The main differences are that it's now louder and more colourful.

The new Alexa-powered speaker features a new fabric case, similar to the latest version of the standard Echo Dot, though it's unique in that it comes in two colour options not available for adults: Rainbow stripes and light blue. Like the latest Echo Dot, it is also 70-per cent louder than its predecessor. Amazon said the new Echo Dot Kids Edition will start shipping from 26 June.

It will cost $69.99, about $20 more than the Echo Dot, but $10 less than the first-generation Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker that Amazon launched last year. For that price, you'll get a device that offers up an age-appropriate experience for kids. There are different responses to questions, educational games, and podcasts for children, and a year’s subscription to Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited.

That service provides access to over 1,000 Audible audiobooks for kids, plus other child-friendly content. With the kid version of the Echo Dot, parents can even limit content, block explicit content, and set time limits for how long the device can be used. FreeTime Unlimited normally costs $2.99 for Amazon Prime members, and $4.99 for users who don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription.

Finally, Amazon is also expanding its Blueprint platform so that kids can start building their own Alexa Skills from a set of pre-made templates.