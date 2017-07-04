Jam Voice is a £50 Amazon Echo alternative with Alexa voice control and more

Jam Audio has launched a budget alternative to the Amazon Echo. The Jam Voice Bluetooth smart speaker comes with Amazon Alexa voice control and full integration, yet costs just £49.99 - almost £100 less than the Echo.

The speaker - model number HX-P590BK-EU - also sports Wi-Fi, which is needed for Alexa functionality. That also means it is capable of linking up with other Jam Audio Wi-Fi-enabled speakers for multiroom audio. You can also pair two together for full stereo sound.

The Alexa feature set is the same as the Amazon Echo and other Alexa-supporting devices. You can ask the Jam Voice to play music through streaming services, such as Amazon Music, TuneIn Radio and Spotify. You can also find out the weather, latest news headlines, sport results and more.

It will also give you voice control over supported smart home devices, such as lights, thermostats and many more IoT gadgets.

Using the Alexa app, you can also implement any of the 1,000s of Alexa Skills now available, just like a full Amazon Echo.

Jam Audio has also announced that, later this month, its other Wi-Fi multiroom speakers will also be compatible with Amazon Alexa Voice Service.

The Jam Voice is priced at £49.99 in the UK and available from Amazon.co.uk.

It will also be available later in July from Tesco, Currys and PC World, plus Jam Audio's own website.

The speaker is available in the US too, with an RRP of $59.99. You can buy it at Amazon.com in either black or white.