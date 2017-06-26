  Hurry! Amazon Echo has been given a massive discount for today only

If you live in the US and have been wanting an Amazon Echo, now is the perfect time to get one.

Amazon has given its popular Amazon Echo speaker a huge price cut. It now costs $129.99. That means it's currently $50 cheaper than normal; the usual price tag is $179.99. This is the best deal we’ve seen on the full-size Echo all year. Unfortunately, however, the sale seems limited to the US. We'll keep you posted if that changes.

Keep in mind Amazon recently marked down the last-generation Fire 7 tablet by £25 in the UK - but the sale first went live in the US several weeks earlier. It's likely Amazon will do the same thing for this new Echo discount, which is valid for 26 June only, starting at 12am EST through 11:59 pm EST, on Amazon's website.

Amazon in May unveiled the the Echo Show, which comes with a built-in 7-inch display, Dolby-powered speakers, eight noise-cancellation microphones, and a trio of buttons. It is set to retail for $230. If you find that price a bit too much to swallow but still want an Alexa-enabled speaker, the Echo is worth considering.

But you best hurry, as the promo is only live for the next 14 hours.