Arsenal first Premier League club with live streaming Alexa Skill, ask it for commentary and more

Arsenal have released their own Alexa Skill, for use with Amazon Echo and other Alexa assistant-enabled devices.

It is the first Premier League football club to do so and offers all manner of ways for fans to receive information through voice alone.

Developed by digital agency AKQA, the Skill is available in the UK and US and offers pre-match build up, line-ups, score updates and post-match analysis for all Arsenal games. In addition, live commentary for matches is available to listen to.

"It is fantastic to be able to offer our supporters another digital channel to access all the club news," said Arsenal's head of marketing, Charles Allen.

"It is an easy, efficient and innovative way for fans with Alexa devices, such as Amazon Echo, to keep up with the team and bring the match day action to their own home."

The Arsenal Skill can be enabled by saying "Alexa, enable Arsenal" when near to an Echo or other compatible device. Alternatively, you can activate it through the smartphone or tablet app under the Skills section.

To start an Arsenal-themed conversation with Alexa, just say, "Alex, open Arsenal."

The new Skill also works with the Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote.