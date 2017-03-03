Amazon's next Alexa device might offer phone calls, intercom tech

Amazon is reportedly working on a home security camera, but now we're wondering if it's more of a device that lets you place calls.

According to Recode, Amazon is working on one or more Alexa devices that will allow you to initiate phone calls by voice. AFTVnews also recently discovered an image on Amazon's own web servers, and that image appears to be of a security camera. The camera has a white exterior design, black central area, pivoting base, and a little blue glow circling the lens. It basically looks very reminiscent of Alexa.

Alexa has proven to be very popular, and at CES 2017, several companies announced they would be releasing products with built-in Alexa. Some smartphone makers, such as Lenovo and Huawei, are even adding a version of it to their handsets. It's therefore not out of the realm of possibilities that Amazon wants there to be more Alexa gadgets that could maybe watch your home or let you place phone calls.

It's not clear if the security camera is the same device that Recode is talking about. But just imagine this security camera offering the ability to make audio or video calls to other Echo and Fire users. Recode said Amazon's upcoming device, or devices, will also let you to talk with others on the opposite end of another Alexa device via a feature that acts like an intercom system. Amazon is now testing this tech, too.

Amazon has also internally mulled making an Alexa device with a video camera - again, sort of like the leaked security camera. The Wall Street Journal even previously reported that Amazon was considering adding phone call functionality to its existing voice assistant gadgets. Honestly, there's so many unconfirmed bits. For instance, can you sync your own number and contacts with this voice-calling device?

Amazon is expected to make an announcement in the coming months.