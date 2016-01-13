I'll take Sports for $200: Amazon Echo now lets you play Jeopardy trivia

Amazon's Pringle-can-sized speaker is getting cooler by the day, and it's latest update is a prime example. (See what we did there? Heh.)

The connected speaker, which features a Siri-like assistant named Alexa, came out last year and has become a huge hit. Although Amazon doesn't release sales figures, reviews on its own site show that more than 30,000 people have given Echo a 4.5- out 5-star rating. Plus, recent reports indicate Amazon is building off the device's success by developing a smaller, cheaper version.

But before it refreshes Echo, Amazon is working hard at delivering regular updates. The Echo can not only answer your questions but also play Prime Music, read books, control connected gadgets (like Wink bulbs), and now, it lets you play Jeopardy. The latest update has added the oh-so-familiar game. All you need to do to begin playing is install the newest version of the Alexa app.

From there, you issue the following voice command: "Alexa, start Jeopardy!" The speaker will then pull various questions from different categories, including sports, pop culture, travel, and world history. But remember to answer questions in the form of a question, as you would on the show.

Beyond all that, Amazon Echo has also updated to let you skip audiobook chapters on Audible with a simple voice command. Brilliant.