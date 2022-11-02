(Pocket-lint) - Hi-fi brand Bluesound has launched its new Pulse M speaker, and it looks to have the Sonos One - or perhaps even the Amazon Echo Studio - in its sights.

The Pulse M bolsters the company’s line up of wireless multi-room speakers and debuts the brand’s Omni-Hybrid design, using angled, up-firing drivers to deliver a 360° soundstage.

This includes a 13cm (5.25in) woofer and two 2cm (0.75in) tweeters, mounted and offset at 45 degrees from each other. A custom-designed acoustic reflector sits above the woofer to diffuse unwanted sonic artefacts while directing the driver's higher frequencies out and away from the speaker.

It’s the first time we’ve seen this chunky elliptical design from the brand, and it’s a welcome addition to complement some of its more functional designs. It measures 20cm x 17cm x 15cm, which isn’t far off the Amazon Echo Studio in terms of size, comes with an acoustically transparent fabric grille on half of its body and offers a handful of quick access playback controls on a proximity-sensing touch panel display, including volume controls and five programmable presets.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

It’s no wallflower either. It is capable of producing up to 80w of system power via its DSP smart amplifier, which will monitor the sound output in real time and automatically tweak it to get the best results in terms of dynamic range and distortion.

Support for high-res music is the company’s calling card. Music can be played over a full range of physical and wireless connections, including Wi-Fi, Ethernet, AirPlay 2, two-way aptX HD Bluetooth, USB-A, 3.5mm dual analogue/digital input, or the 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also voice control support with either Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, and access to over 20 natively integrated music services and thousands of internet radio stations via the company’s BluOS Controller app.

The Pulse M can be paired together with another Pulse M for perfectly balanced stereo playback, linked with other Bluesound speakers in a multi-room setup or grouped with a Bluesound soundbar to work as rear surrounds for a more immersive movie and gaming experience.

Best Alexa speakers 2022: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle · 4 May 2022 Numerous third party speakers have embraced Amazon's capable Alexa assistant alongside the Echo devices. Here are the best Amazon Echo alternatives.

The Pulse M is available now in a choice of Satin Black or White and will cost £449/$449/€549.

Writing by Verity Burns.