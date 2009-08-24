Revo IKON next-gen iPod dock, DAB and internet radio announced

Scotland-based Revo has announced the launch of IKON, a new multi-format digital radio that offers a full colour 3.5-inch touchscreen with an icon-driven user interface.

With the ability to receive FM radio with RDS, DAB, DAB+ and internet radio, the IKON is pretty much future proof and supports, where broadcast, colour station logos, station descriptions, track and artist information and news headlines.

As well as offering Apple-approved iPod and iPhone docking, the IKON will also wirelessly stream digital music files from any connected PC or Apple Mac, again displaying full colour album artwork and track information where available.

The IKON does not come cheap, but as it's not on sale until October, there's a little time to save up the required £279.95. More info over at www.revo.co.uk.