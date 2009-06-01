  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news

Birdsong radio quietly killed

|
1/2  
Birdsong radio quietly killed
Give your Sonos a stylish boost with these super Flexson mounts and stands
Give your Sonos a stylish boost with these super Flexson mounts and stands

A DAB radio station which played only birdsong has been taken off the air, despite large audience figures and celebrity fans.

The Birdsong channel had been broadcasting for 18 months and was originally meant as a filler for a DAB station which closed before a replacement could be lined up.

Half a million people tuned in regularly, including Discworld author Sir Terry Pratchett who said he found it relaxing. A protest group has already formed on Facebook with 100 members at the time of writing. One fan said:

"Bring back the birdsong! I fell asleep to it, I woke up to it, I used it to drown out the sound of the people next door arguing!".

The station that will be replacing it - Amazing Radio - will feature songs from unsigned artists who've uploaded their music to amazingtunes.com over the last 4 years.

And if you're pining its loss, PURE tells us that "natural sounds including birdsong" are available on certain models that it sells - the Tempus-1S, Evoke Flow and Avanti Flow.

PopularIn Speakers
  1. Sonos Beam review: Compact in size, not in sound
  2. The best Amazon US Prime Day deals for Prime Day 2018
  3. Polk Assist initial review: Google Home with better sound
  4. UE Megablast is only £129 on Prime Day - save £90
  5. Boom! UE Megaboom speaker discounted to £99 in Prime Day sales
  1. Double Wonderboom discount brings you double the fun for £79
  2. Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
  3. Amazon Echo Show tips and tricks: Master Alexa from a touchscreen
  4. Apple AirPlay 2: Apple's latest streaming tech explained
  5. AirPlay 2 now available on Sonos speakers via software update
Comments