KEF Concept Blade Loudspeaker unveiled

British loudspeaker manufacturer KEF has announced its Blade loudspeaker - a concept product that's been three years in development.

The speaker is centred around "Single Apparent Source" technology, where the individual drivers all work together to reproduce sound accurately, paying particular attention to the crossover frequencies.

Four 10-inch bass drivers deliver "distortion-free" bass, and they're positioned in opposed symmetrical pairs, so that the cone forces cancel each other out. A 3-inch voice coil and 1-inch titanium tweeter complete the unit. The cabinet is constructed from a composite of carbon fibre and balsa wood, the same as is found in high performance cars.

KEF refuses to say whether or not this speaker will enter full production or just stay as a concept, but you can be sure that if it ever does make its way into your home, it won't come cheap.