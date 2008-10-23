Altec Lansing Orbit iMT237 launches

Altec Lansing has announced European availability of the new Orbit iMT237 MP3 ultra portable music speaker.

The successor to the Orbit iM207 launched last year, the Orbit MP3 is back with a rugged new design and improved functionality.

Built for mobile lifestyles, the mini speaker is lightweight, shock resistant, robust, ultra portable and small enough to be carried in a pocket or handbag.

Equipped with a neoprene case and karabiner, the Orbit can be stored away when not in use.

Altec Lansing’s acoustic tailoring claims to give the single-driver Orbit MP3 clear, 360-degree field of full-spectrum sound without distortion.

There's a redesigned on/off button, a battery indicator light and integral cable management offering wrap around cable storage onto the underbelly of the speaker.

The speaker promises instant connectivity from any digital audio device including iPhones, iPods or laptops and 24-hours of continuous play from three included AAA batteries.

The new Orbit MP3 has a RRP of £29.99/39.99 euros and is available online and in high street stores now.