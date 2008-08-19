Intempo RDi-W adds Internet radio to iPod Speaker
It's all about internet radio this month as yet another manufacturer joins the fray. This time news comes from Intempo of a new iPod speaker with internet radio capabilities.
Missing out on supporting DAB, the Intempo RDi-W will offer an iPod speaker system and dock, internet and FM radio tuner.
Coming in a high gloss black finish to match half of the Apple iPod's available, the RDi-W will be on sale from the end of September from Amazon retailing at around £169.99.
On the tech side of thing the RDi-W will feature a 30 watt speaker and an integrated subwoofer, while the internet radio can be accessed via the LAN connection or wirelessly.
The RDi-W will also stream music from your PC or laptop, has an SD card reader and USB port for a memory stick which will play stored tunes.
