Intempo RDi-W adds Internet radio to iPod Speaker

It's all about internet radio this month as yet another manufacturer joins the fray. This time news comes from Intempo of a new iPod speaker with internet radio capabilities.

Missing out on supporting DAB, the Intempo RDi-W will offer an iPod speaker system and dock, internet and FM radio tuner.

Coming in a high gloss black finish to match half of the Apple iPod's available, the RDi-W will be on sale from the end of September from Amazon retailing at around £169.99.

On the tech side of thing the RDi-W will feature a 30 watt speaker and an integrated subwoofer, while the internet radio can be accessed via the LAN connection or wirelessly.

The RDi-W will also stream music from your PC or laptop, has an SD card reader and USB port for a memory stick which will play stored tunes.