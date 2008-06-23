JVC offers dual iPod dock

According to JVC, the number of multi-iPod households continues to soar, so "in order to address the home playback needs of these proliferating iPods" they have launched a dual iPod docking station.

The new JVC NX-PN7, now available in the States, accommodates two iPod players side-by side, charging them simultaneously and offering playback from each through the dock's speaker system.

Features include an AM/FM tuner, a clock and timer, as well as input for other audio devices and output to play the iPod's video content on a television.

The NX-PN7 measures 13 inches wide and has sleek black styling with controls arrayed "clearly and logically" in a band along the bottom.

There are two illuminated strips, one under each docked iPod, that can display one of nine colours for a "bit of flair".

The included remote features dedicated iPod control keys that simulate the iPod control wheel layout and users are able to "easily" shuffle, repeat, scroll and select songs from the iPod menu.

The JVC NX-PN7 is available in the US for $149.95.