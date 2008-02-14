Intempo launches the Rebel

Intempo has announced the "Rebel" that is described as a revolutionary music sampling system.

Tuned into an FM radio station, the Rebel records up to 40 of the most played music tracks, automatically cutting out the DJ chat and the ads, then lets you download the songs onto your iPod, MP3 or mobile phone.

The first product in the world to use "PopCatcher" technology which automatically records music over a 24-hour period, saving tracks as MP3 files.

Where songs are repeated, the optimal version will be saved and it will all be free from DJ chatter, ads and news.

There is a line-in jack to hook up to DAB digital or internet radio. Accessing recorded music is done by choosing the tracks you want to keep then download from the USB port directly onto your iPod or via the SD card slot for your mobile phone or MP3.

Rebel is available in two colours, "seductive" red or high gloss black and will be priced at £69.99. The Rebel will go on sale from March.