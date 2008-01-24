Altec Lansing announces T612 digital audio system

Altec Lansing has launched the T612 digital audio system for the iPhone and new iPod family of products. As well as providing sound, the set-up also features iPhone incoming call support.

If a call comes in while music is playing, the iPhone gives priority to the call by pausing the music. Once the call is completed, and the iPhone is re-docked, the music carries on - playing the same song in the same place.

The T612 also supports internal GSM shielding to keep its speakers from picking up annoying TDMA noise from your phone as well as neodymium speakers and XdB bass-enhancement technology for what Altec Lansing claims is rich audio and solid bass for a desktop system of its size.

The T612 sports Apple's Universal Dock to play and charge all iPhone and new-generation iPod models while there is a standard aux-in for "ordinary" devices.

Apple's Class 5 authentication chip gives additional control for both the iPhone and iPod via the wireless remote. Users can shuffle songs, access the menu as well as track back, track forward, play/pause, control the bass, treble, and volume.

Available in spring 2008, the Altec Lansing T612 system will be around £139.