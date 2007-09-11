Nextbase Media 22 - the "Swiss army knife of home ent"

"Multiple sources of home entertainment can often mean multiple headaches", well Nextbase have got some aspirin in the form of the new Media 22 Entertainment Centre.

Described as a unique portable solution, it's one remote controlled unit that features the following:

1) An iPod dock (video only via TV out)

2) USB portable audio device/flash memory playback

3) A DVD/CD player (with DivX and MP3 format compatibility)

4) A2DP Bluetooth-streaming option (for playback of music stored on Bluetooth-equipped mobile phones)

5) An FM radio

6) A 3.5-inch portable TV with analogue TV tuner

7) A five driver, 2.1-channel speaker system

8) 2 x 12 watt stereo output plus a 20 watt subwoofer

9) SD/MMC/MS card reader

Audio-wise, the 2.1 sound is thanks to the five drive units within the case: two treble drivers, two midrange units plus a single subwoofer. The drivers and electrical components are housed in a solid wooden structure around which is wrapped a gloss black plastic skin.

A full-function remote control is included and the unit itself offers hidden touch-sensitive buttons – ranged across the top face of the Media 22 and when navigating the functionality there's an icon-based on-screen display to help out.

The Nextbase Media 22, which measures 480 x 270 x 180mm (in case you're eyeing up that spare spot on your desk) is available in gloss black and will cost £300.