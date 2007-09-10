Intempo GX-01 wireless internet radio and music player

The GX-01 from Intempo is the company's first internet radio. It lets you tune in to over 5000 internet radio stations worldwide via your Wi-Fi or LAN connection.

Apparently simple to set up and operate, the radio will automatically scan for a network, once found you just need to follow the step-by-step instructions by scrolling through the menu.

There is no software to install, you don’t need to switch on your PC and creating a radio play list can be done by searching via location or genre.

The LCD will display scrolling text with the name of the song and artist playing. The GX-01 supports Real Media, Windows Media, MP3 and Real Audio and there is access to on-demand content for some radio stations.

You can also stream music - in a compatible file format - from your PC or laptop and there's a USB port for memory sticks or MP3 players with USB connectivity.

The radio is mains powered and has a built-in alarm clock with sleep and snooze functionality. It can be operated manually or via the remote.

The memory station presets are impressive - you can store up to 99 favourite stations so you won't lose the link for any far-flung webcasters you might stumble upon.

The GX-01 is available now from Argos, Tesco Direct and Amazon.co.uk, priced at £119.99.