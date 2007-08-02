  Altec Lansing launches VS2421 PC speaker trio

Altec Lansing has launched the VS2421 2.1 speaker trio that they claim resets expectations for PC sound performance.

The VS2421 boasts two 2.5-inch satellite speakers and a slim 5.4-inch subwoofer which has been designed to fit easily under your desk, although the system can be wall mounted if you're short on desk space.

A built-in microphone means that the VS2421 can also be used for VoIP and interactive gaming while the 3.5mm jack means you can chose to listen with headphones.

The control pod part of the system has a plug'n'play AUX input for your iPod, MP3 or CD player and offers volume as well as tone and mute functions.

Altec Lansing promise that the system's innovative tri-ported design that provides three system ports in the satellites and subwoofer extends the lower frequency response meaning you get better, richer audio.

An integrated power supply, eliminates the "brick" plugs common with other PC speakers in this price category and adds another tick in the box to these capable, and good-lookin' PC plug-ins.

The Altec Lansing VS2421 sound system is now available for a shade under £40.