Griffin launches inny and outy iPod speaker range

Griffin Technology has launched two new iPod speakers, the Amplifi and the Journi.

The Amplifi is designed for use in your home. Described as having contemporary styling, the Amplifi is a 2.1 sound system.

The docking port is specifically designed for the iPod and is adaptable for any model from iPod mini to 5th generation iPod models.

It will also accept audio input for almost any other source through its 3.5mm input jack.

The Amplifi has two 2.75-inch high/mid-range speakers, plus a 5-inch woofer with bass reflex port.

Boasting a relatively compact footprint 350 x 195 x 110mm the Amplifi comes complete with a remote control.

The Journi, is Griffin's personal mobile speaker system, designed as a self contained "on-the-move" unit.

The Wrapstand exterior protects Journi and the iPod when you're on the go, and simply flips open to create its own stand.

Lithium-ion batteries recharge with the included AC adapter or through a PC's USB port. A fully charged battery will give you ten hours of playback.

The Journi boasts SRS WOW digital signal processing, a 2.0 stereo sound system, a portable remote and a 3.5mm in for other audio sources.

Amplifi 2.1 Tabletop Sound System is priced at £129.99. Journi Personal Mobile Sound System is priced at £99.99, both available from August.