Oono launches Transmita Vii wireless audio system

Oono has revamped their Tramsmita product into the Transmita Vii, a wireless audio system that allows you to connect pretty much any audio source to your stereo, TV, or any other device that makes a noise.
The company suggests thinking of the Vii as an invisible cable connecting your iPod to your home stereo or as a means for turning your PC into a jukebox capable of streaming audio around your home.
The Transmita system comprises of two small, rechargeable, and portable units one is the transmitter, the other is the receiver.
You can plug the transmitter into your audio source via a headphone socket or USB, the receiver can be plugged into whatever device you are using via a the auxiliary socket.
The Transmita units "speak" to each other via 2.4GHz frequency which allows CD quality audio to be streamed and you can connect one transmitter to multiple receivers so your favourite songs can be transmitted throughout your home.
£49.95, link below.