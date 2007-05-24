  Morphy Richard launches Wi-Fi Internet Radio

Following on from the launch of their DRM radio, Morphy Richards are expanding your radio boundaries even further with the Internet Radio.

All you need is Wi-Fi and you’ll be able to catch the latest tunes worldwide on your Internet Radio.

If you want to hear Jazz from New Orleans or Ghazals from India then this will let you listen to your favourite stations from all over the world at the touch of a button.

Morphy Richards promises it easy and intuitive to use - if it’s in range of the Wi-Fi connection it will automatically detect the network and let you connect. All available stations are uploaded and listed alphabetically.

A rotary dial allows you to scroll through the stations by genre or location so you can easily choose your stations and be listening to them clearly in minutes.

A menu button lets you scroll through the radio’s modes and a back button lets you easily go back a stage if you’ve accidentally gone into the wrong mode or station list.

Sounds do-able, non? You can also play MP3 tracks from your PC, or plug in an MP3 player, and it has an alarm function too.

The Morphy Richards Internet Radio costs £159.99 and is available from Argos.