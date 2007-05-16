  Intempo launches the iDS-03 speaker system and docking station

The latest dock and speaker system in the Intempo range is the iDS-03, a "powerful but compact" system compatible with iPods, MP3 players and other audio devices.

Available in white, black or silver this system is designed for use in the bedroom, kitchen or home office and comes complete with a remote control.

The iDS-03 is a 2.1 system that will pump out your tunes with two 7.5 watt stereo speakers and a 15 watt subwoofer.

Sticking your 'Pod in the iDS-03's dock means it will play, charge and synchronise, but if you connect it to your computer via the mini-USB you can also download and constantly update your music collection.

The interchangeable dock adaptors included mean that the iDS-03 is compatible with the iPod family (apart from the wee Shuffle) and the 3.5mm line-in jack with stereo cable will connect with other audio devices.

The iDS-03 is available from Argos and Comet retailing around £79.99.